Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? Latest injury update for Mavs vs. Kings
The Dallas Mavericks travel to the Golden 1 Center to face the Sacramento Kings in a late-season matchup with potentially monumental playoff ramifications. But will their MVP candidate, Luka Doncic, take the floor?
By Lior Lampert
While we are still a decent ways away from the NBA Playoffs, there is a postseason aura to the matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks on Friday, especially considering that this will be their second meeting of the week and where both teams sit in the Western Conference standings.
Dallas won the most recent meeting on Tuesday, Mar. 26, boasting a one-game lead over Sacramento for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the West. So the stakes are monumental, with both sides looking to avoid the Play-In Tournament, meaning they should see them treat this as more than just a regular season game.
However, the Mavs could be without superstar MVP candidate Luka Doncic against the Kings, which would suck all the life out of what should be an exciting affair if he plays.
Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? Latest injury update for Mavs vs. Kings
Doncic has been deemed questionable ahead of the meeting in Sacramento due to left Achilles soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report.
Despite the injury designation, the potential ramifications of the Friday night showdown between the Mavs and Kings make it hard to believe Doncic will sit out. He was labeled questionable ahead of the first matchup against Sacramento earlier this week before ultimately playing through the issue and looking no worse for wear.
Barring any setbacks before or during his pre-game warmup routine, we should anticipate Doncic suits up for this pivotal contest versus the Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Doncic has averaged a league-leading 33.9 points with 9.8 assists, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game this season, shooting a career-high 37.4 percent from beyond the arc on 10.3 attempts, so the Mavs would be hard-pressed to fill the void left by him on such short notice if for some reason he can’t go on Friday.