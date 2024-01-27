Luka Doncic had the perfect IG reaction to his historic 73-point masterpiece
After a historic 73-point masterclass performance, Luka Doncic had the perfect reaction on Instagram.
By Lior Lampert
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns took the NBA world by storm last night when he scored 37 points in the first half of their game against the Indiana Pacers. However, that quickly became yesterday’s news when Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic one-upped him with a 41-point first half against the Atlanta Hawks on the same night.
Both players continued to light it up in the second half.
Booker finished with a season-high 62 points, while Doncic finished with a career-high 73 points, joining the illustrious 70-plus points club while tying for fourth on the all-time single-game NBA scoring list along with David Thompson and the legendary Wilt Chamberlain.
Luka Doncic wraps up historic 73-point night perfectly
Following the game, Doncic took to Instagram to react to the historic performance, paying homage to the late and great Chamberlain:
The Ode to Chamberlain references the iconic photo following his 100-point scoring outburst on Mar. 2, 1962.
The closest single-game scoring output to Chamberlain came on Jan. 22, 2006, when Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors. Yesterday marked four years to the date since the tragic passing of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven additional people in a fatal helicopter crash.
Less than a week ago, Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns became the first tandem of NBA players to score at least 60 points on the same night for the first time in 46 years, only for the duo of Booker and Doncic. Four days later, the duo of Booker and Doncic accomplished the same feat.
Doncic could not miss against the Hawks, shooting 25-of-33 from the floor, including 8-of-13 from beyond the arc and 15-of-16 from the charity stripe en route to the remarkable 73-point clip. He also finished three assists shy of a triple-double, adding 10 rebounds and seven dimes to his tally.
Currently, on the shortlist of MVP favorites, Doncic’s Instagram post perfectly encapsulates and puts a bow on what was a night to remember in NBA history.