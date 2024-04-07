Luka Doncic’s bloody knees game leads to wild Mavericks win, 22-point comeback
Curt Shilling has his bloody sock game. Now Luka Doncic has his bloody knees game.
The Dallas Mavericks star, along with Kyrie Irving, powered his team to a critical overtime win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, 147-136, despite being literally bloodied.
The Bally Sports broadcast caught Doncic's knees, which were bleeding through his compression sleeves.
Luka Doncic's bloody knees didn't stop him in Mavericks win
Doncic finished with 37 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. He dished to Dante Exum for a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime. Then he blew the roof off of American Airlines Center when he blocked a 3-pointer in overtime to help preserve the Mavericks lead. By then, his knees were noticeably bloody.
It was an MVP-level performance matched only by Irving's efforts as a scorer. Irving dropped 48 points, 20 of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime. When it was all over, he admitted to being totally gassed.
The duo of Doncic and Irving has never looked more viable, and just in time for the most important stage of the season.
The Mavericks trailed by as many as 22 points but they outscored the Rockets by 19 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to snag an energizing victory.
With just four games remaining and the Western Conference as competitive as ever, every win matters in terms of playoff positioning. Dallas has won 14 of their last 16 and now hold the No. 5 seed with a 1.5-game lead on the Suns. Catching the Clippers for the No. 4 seed is not out of the question with games against the Hornets, Heat, Pistons and Thunder upcoming.