Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Coupe de France TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
It is the Coupe de France final this weekend but it is unclear if Kylian Mbappe will be involved for Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe was left out of PSG's last two matches which were wins over Nice and Metz in Ligue 1. He is expected to join Real Madrid this summer and may have already played his final game for PSG.
Mbappe has scored eight goals and made three assists in five Coupe de France matches this season. It would be a shame for the supporters not to see him in the final where he would bid his farewell to French domestic soccer.
PSG take on a Lyon side in the final who finished sixth in Ligue 1 this season. They have a roster that will be very familiar to fans of the Premier League. Pierre Sage's team includes Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Nemanja Matic, Said Benrahma, Alexandre Lacazette and Dejan Lovren.
In Lyon's last game, they beat Strasbourg 2-1 thanks to a brace from Lacazette. The former Arsenal striker has scored 19 times with three assists in 29 Ligue 1 games this season. If Lyon are to beat PSG then they will need Lacazette to be on form and firing.
Lyon lineup predictions
- Anthony Lopes
- Clinton Mata
- Jake O'Brien
- Duje Caleta-Car
- Nicolas Tagliafico
- Maxence Caqueret
- Nemanja Matic
- Corentin Tolisso
- Rayan Cherki
- Alexandre Lacazette
- Said Benrahma
Paris Saint-Germain lineup predictions
- Gianluigi Donnarumma
- Achraf Hakimi
- Marquinhos
- Lucas Beraldo
- Nuno Mendes
- Warren Zaire-Emery
- Vitinha
- Fabian Ruiz
- Ousmane Dembele
- Marco Asensio
- Goncalo Ramos
How to watch Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de France final
- Date: Saturday, May. 25
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Lille, France
- Stadium: Stade Pierre-Mauroy
- TV info: Fox Soccer Plus
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch the Coupe de France final on Fox Soccer Plus with a live stream on Fubo.