Mac Jones intended shot at the Patriots was actually a weird self-burn
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones seems more comfortable in his skin now that he is no longer with the New England Patriots, recently taking shots at his former team, or so he thought.
By Lior Lampert
After being traded from the New England Patriots to the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Mac Jones seems to feel a sense of relief and appears to be more comfortable in his new environment of Duval County.
Jones is letting loose with his new team. So much so to the point that he took a shot at the Patriots by revealing his affinity for rapping, one of the few leisure activities he claims to engage in outside of football, seemingly taking shots at his former squad in the process — or so he thought?
Mac Jones takes a shot aimed at the Patriots but mistakingly burns himself
“I don’t really have too many [hobbies], but I mean, I golf a little bit, I like to go fishing, like to be on the beach,” Jones said in a short video the Jaguars posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) introducing the former Patriot to his new fan base. “I like to do a little bit of rapping,” he added as he smiled from ear to ear before bursting into laughter.
“I got a couple songs but nobody knows about it. So I’m letting the world know now that I’m not in New England,” Jones made sure to mention as he belted out what felt like a maniacal chuckle.
Did Bill Belichick, who coached Jones in Foxborough, mandate any rule(s) that prevented Jones or any player on the Patriots from taking a public interest in rapping? While that is unlikely to be the case, it appears that the 2021 first-round pick felt a need to censor himself during his three-year stint in New England, at least to some degree. But why?
Belichick has always had a reputation for being a no-nonsense coach with a famously monotone personality. So maybe the young signal-caller felt taking a similar approach would put him in the good graces of his former head coach?
Whatever the reasoning, Jones must release his music to the masses now that he informed the world of his hidden talent. Perhaps he can write a diss track about Belichick and the Patriots. But that may not be his specialty if his most recent attempt at mocking the team that drafted him is any indication.