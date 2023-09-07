Mack Brown massacres the NCAA for ruling UNC WR Tez Walker ineligible for entire year
Mack Brown is absolutely furious at the NCAA for ruling North Carolina transfer wide receiver Tez Walker ineligible to play for the 2023 college football season. The NCAA is so beyond worthless.
By John Buhler
Mack Brown could not be more fired up about the NCAA completely screwing over Tez Walker.
The NCAA is completely worthless, and no Power Five head coach would agree with me more over this sentiment than Mack Brown at North Carolina.
Despite having a very strong case to begin with, UNC wide receiver Tez Walker was officially ruled ineligible for the 2023 college football season after transferring over from Kent State. The NCAA is not granting Walker eligibility because going to UNC was technically not his first transfer during undergrad. Then again, Walker's 2020 season at North Carolina Central was canceled due to COVID...
Factor in that not only did the native Charlottean transfer to be closer to home and his ailing grandmother, but his former head coach at Kent State in Sean Lewis up and left for Colorado...
Naturally, Brown went scorched earth armageddon in his absolute evisceration of the NCAA.
Under old transfer rules, Walker would have been granted a waiver easily. Make it make sense?!
Mack Brown torches the NCAA for ruling UNC WR Tez Walker ineligible
It is as if people who not only don't like sports, but also hate people in general, are running the NCAA these days. Not even the hapless buffoon that is Mark Emmert could not have screwed this up this badly. Charlie Baker may have been the previous Governor of Massachusetts, but his start as the NCAA president is going about as well as George Kliavkoff's tenure as the Pac-12 commissioner.
Whether it be a hardship factor on multiple fronts, the NCAA is completely tone-deaf in this. Walker is from North Carolina. He wanted to be closer to his family. His lone season at North Carolina Central was canceled due to COVID. And on top of it all, his former head coach at Kent State left to be Deion Sanders' offensive coordinator at Colorado. Yet for some strange reason, Walker is in the wrong here.
The sole purpose of a governing body of college athletics is to look out for the student-athletes. All the NCAA seems to care about is putting on big events outside of college football and doing pretty much everything in its power to capitalize on players' names, images and likenesses in a way student-athletes never truly will. The NCAA is evil and needs to be destroyed. If Brown is out, then we are out.
Congratulations on making such a mockery of a young man's livelihood as a student-athlete, NCAA...