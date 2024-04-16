Magic 2024 Playoff Schedule: Every playoff game (updated)
The Orlando Magic will look to make an unlikely playoff run.
Of all of the teams to make the playoffs, the one who most would have had missing it entering the season would have been the Orlando Magic. Sure, there was reason to expect them to improve, but they hadn't made the playoffs since 2019-2020 and won just 34 games last season.
Not only did the Magic improve, but they found their way into the playoffs. They had a 13-game improvement, finishing with a 47-35 record and holding the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Orlando will be looking for its first playoff series win since 2009-2010, but the matchup will be tough as they're set to take on the No. 4-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs had a chance at securing the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, but decided to rest star guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. That got them a date with Orlando.
The Magic will hope to make Cleveland pay for seemingly choosing to play them. It won't be easy, but they have the star power with Paolo Banchero and a really strong defensive unit to pull off the upset.
For now, let's assess the schedule this Magic team will face in the postseason.
Magic 2024 playoff schedule: Every game's date, start time, and TV channel
Here's how the Magic schedule looks as Tuesday, April 17:
- Game 1 at Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
There's obviously a lot of information missing here. We have the first game nailed down but the schedule for the rest of the series is still up in the air.
This page will be updated regularly, so stay tuned to find out when and where Orlando Magic playoff basketball games can be seen.