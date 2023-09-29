Magic Johnson says Lakers are best in the West, reveals his Twitter secret, and talks Sideline RSV campaign
Magic Johnson spoke with FanSided in an exclusive interview.
By Peter Dewey
Are the Los Angeles Lakers primed to win the Western Conference in the 2023-24 season?
Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson believes they will, and he spoke about his recruitment of LeBron James, his presence on NBA Twitter, and the Sideline RSV campaign he is supporting this fall in an exclusive interview.
RSV is a common, contagious, and potentially serious respiratory virus that can affect anyone, but adults at the highest risk for severe RSV infection include older adults and adults with certain underlying conditions.
Johnson and Dr. Leonard Friedland, Vice President, Director of Scientific Affairs and Public Health, GSK Vaccines, are teaming up to raise awareness about RSV, especially since this is the first season where vaccination options are available to help protect against RSV for older adults.
“Both Dr. Leonard and I are very excited to first team up with GSK and really get the word out about RSV, especially for those who are 60 and older,” Johnson said. “And I fall into that category being 64 myself. I’m excited to make sure that I tell people to make sure that they go to their doctor, their healthcare provider, their pharmacist and really educate themselves on RSV.”
Johnson shared his excitement that there is now a vaccination to help prevent RSV, and he plans on getting vaccinated ahead of this RSV season.
“The idea behind the Sideline RSV campaign is to have an awareness campaign to bring this discussion to center court,” Dr. Friedland said. “What we want to do is raise awareness. What is RSV? Why is it important to know about this? Especially if you’re over the age of 60, because now for the first time – the first season of an RSV season – there are vaccine options available for people over the age of 60.”
Friedland explained that upwards of 177,000 adults over the age of 65 are hospitalized every year due to RSV, so the hope is that this campaign will help those with increased risk get the preventive help they need this season.
Johnson also had some time to talk a little basketball, and he’s extremely high on the Lakers this season.
“This season, I think that the Lakers are going to win the West and get back – they could win another championship,” Johnson said. “I think they’re the best team in the West. Rob Pelinka has done a great job – him and Jeanie Buss – of not only keeping the young talent but also bringing in some really great free agents.
“I think the Lakers are probably the most balanced team in the West. And have – I believe – the most talent too. They’re the deepest team.”
The Hall of Famer also discussed his recruitment of LeBron James, and what it meant to him to see a team that he partially constructed go on to win the title in the 2019-20 season.
“I was so excited that we got back to that level,” Johnson said. “That we won, even though it was in the bubble, we still won the championship. … It was a great championship for the Lakers.”
Everyone also knows about Johnson’s legendary tweets after NBA games, so I had to ask him if there is a criterion to get a shoutout from one of the greatest players of all time.
“I like tweeting after games,” Johnson said. “I’m a big fan, and I know a lot of people retweet what I say. Listen, you’re not going to find a bigger basketball or NBA fan than myself. I love talking about the game.”
For more information on the Sideline RSV campaign, visit www.SidelineRSV.com!