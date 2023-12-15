Making an argument for every team interested in Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Putting together the best pitches for each of the favorites in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes.
Shohei Ohtani was undoubtedly the biggest fish on the free agency market this offseason, but his market was rather limited due to his desire to win and his absurd price tag. With Ohtani off the board, all eyes are on fellow Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto and where he might end up.
Yamamoto is set to join MLB coming off three straight Sawamura Awards (Japanese Cy Young) and is just 25 years old. While most free agents are around or over 30, Yamamoto being so young makes him an extremely sought-after target. It feels like half the league has expressed some level of interest in this right-hander.
With a Yamamoto decision likely nearing, it's time for the teams in the mix to put together their best pitches to convince him to sign.
3) Yoshinobu Yamamoto can join Shohei Ohtani on the loaded Dodgers
It's been a rather slow offseason for most teams around the league, but the Los Angeles Dodgers have been taking just about all of the headlines. The Dodgers were the winners of the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, adding the best player in baseball to a lineup that already includes a pair of MVP-caliber players in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.
Not only did Ohtani join the Dodgers, he deferred most of his contract, giving the Dodgers ultimate flexibility to add even more. The Dodgers have already done that, swinging a deal for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot.
If there's one weakness on this Dodgers team, it's still the rotation. Glasnow is a huge addition, but the Dodgers also gave up a starter in the deal as Ryan Pepiot will head to Tampa Bay. The Dodgers have Glasnow, Walker Buehler, and Bobby Miller locked in, but can use at least one, if not two starters to help round out a World Series-caliber rotation.
Whether the Dodgers will still spend the money Yamamoto will be demanding remains to be seen after they acquired Glasnow, but if Yamamoto wants to win and play with the best players in the game, he won't have a better chance than if he were to join this loaded roster.