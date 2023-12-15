Making an argument for every team interested in Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Putting together the best pitches for each of the favorites in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes.
2) Yoshinobu Yamamoto can be in the middle of the spotlight by joining Yankees
The Dodgers might have signed the biggest fish on the free agency market, but the New York Yankees pulled off the trade for the best player on that market. Juan Soto is a Yankee, and should help transform what was a lackluster lineup in 2023.
Soto joins Aaron Judge in what should be an improved lineup to back a really solid rotation. Even after trading away several arms including Michael King to the Padres, the Yankees have one of the best rotations in the AL. Reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole leads the way, with Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, and Clarke Schmidt involved as well. Adding Yamamoto to that group takes them to another level.
Yamamoto has a chance to join a Yankees team coming off a down year and be a huge reason why they get back to the postseason and compete for a World Series. He can do so playing for the most popular franchise in sports in the biggest market in the world. If he wants the big stage, there's none bigger than New York, particularly with the Yankees.
It can be questioned whether the Yankees are willing to go to the lengths Yamamoto will require financially considering the money the Yankees are paying the likes of Cole, Judge, Rodon, and Giancarlo Stanton (plus a looming long-term Soto deal), but chances are, they are, since they have met with him in person and seem to be enamored with him.
Yamamoto can join a contender in the biggest market while making a ton of money. The Yankees are very hard to turn down here.