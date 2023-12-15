Making an argument for every team interested in Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Putting together the best pitches for each of the favorites in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes.
1) Yoshinobu Yamamoto can make the most money by joining the New York Mets
The New York Mets were arguably the most disappointing team in baseball this past season. They entered the season with the highest payroll in MLB history and clear World Series aspirations only to tear things down at the trade deadline and finish with a 75-87 record.
If Yamamoto's top priority is winning, the Mets are not set to do that in 2024. They can be a lot better, but with how difficult the National League is, it's hard to see them as a true contender. What the Mets can offer, however, is money. Lots of it.
With Steve Cohen running things, it's impossible to ever count the Mets out on any free agent. The Mets didn't land Ohtani, but also never made him an offer. Yamamoto has been their top priority all offseason. Cohen and the Mets brass went to Japan to meet with him in his home country. They're serious, and when Cohen wants someone, no team can realistically outbid him.
The Mets are not the Yankees or Dodgers when it comes to history or winning, but if this comes down to money, it's hard not to like their chances. Cohen wants him badly, and his checkbook could easily finish the job. Yamamoto joining Kodai Senga and a Mets team that appears to be playing for 2025 and beyond puts them in great position to win in the future.