Malachi Nelson transfer portal rumors: 5 best destinations for USC QB
Former five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is in the transfer portal. If he wants to play in his second college season, here are five potential landing spots for the former USC quarterback.
By John Buhler
And into the transfer portal goes Malachi Nelson. This comes as quite the shock. With USC Trojans starter Caleb Williams turning pro and almost certainly being the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, you would have thought Nelson would be his heir apparent in Los Angeles. However, his former head coach Lincoln Riley is more addicted to the transfer portal than almost anyone alive.
Former USC head coach Lane Kiffin may like the portal a bit more than him, but the man who was once formerly tarmac-ed is living his best life over in Oxford, Mississippi running with the Rebels. No matter how you feel about Nelson entering the portal, or the start of Riley's program in general, the former five-star quarterback from Los Alamitos, California will be a hot commodity in the portal now.
To me, it feels like playing time is the second most important thing here, other than not having to play in the cold because USC is joining the Big Ten next year. Of the places potentially connected to him right now, all of which are a step down in terms of national relevancy, while also staying in favorable climates. Nelson may hail from California, but there is a good chance he is leaving his home state.
Here are the five best potential transfer destinations for Nelson now that he is firmly in the portal.
5. Tulane Green Wave just made a huge splash in hiring Jon Sumrall
For as much as I love the Jon Sumrall hire, Tulane is still in the Group of Five. Yes, prying the next rockstar head coach away from Troy is massive for the Greenies, but their pathway into the 12-team College Football Playoff is easier said than done. The Green Wave must win the Group of Five, possibly hoping that one of the winners of a Power Five conference is not deserving a first-round bye.
Regardless of what I think about the Greenies' chances of making the expanded 12-team playoff going forward, I love Sumrall in New Orleans and I am very optimistic about what Nelson could do at Tulane. Historically, the Green Wave have had high-quality NFL quarterback talent every so often. Patrick Ramsey and J.P. Losman may have flamed out, but Michael Pratt could buck the trend soon.
Overall, the Green Wave need a marquee quarterback to replace Pratt going forward. He has played his last college game for Tulane and is getting ready for the Senior Bowl ahead of the NFL Draft. Sumrall should be able to pick up right where Willie Fritz left off. However, the quick connection Nelson would need to bridge with Sumrall is too sudden for me to think of this being an ideal spot.
Tulane is one of the 10 best Group of Five programs in the country, but it still carries that designation.