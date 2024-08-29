Malik Nabers finally picks a jersey number, and the Giants went to great lengths to give it to him
By Lior Lampert
There's been a lot of speculation over what jersey number New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers will wear this season (and beyond). But at long last, the 2024 sixth overall has made a decision.
Per an official statement from the Giants, Nabers will wear No. 1. The talented first-year wideout received permission from the family of franchise legend Ray Flaherty.
As the Giants X (formerly known as Twitter) account points out, Flaherty's number was the first to get retired in the history of professional football. So, Nabers has massive shoes to fill, which he vouched to do his best to represent to the fullest extent.
"Thank you to the Flaherty family for allowing me to wear Number 1 for the New York Giants," Nabers said. "I understand the responsibility, and I will do everything in my power to honor the Flaherty family and this organization. I will wear the number with great pride -- can't wait for the season to start."
Giants unretire No. 1 for rookie WR Malik Nabers with permission from the Flaherty family
Earlier this month, Nabers appeared on FanDuel TV's Up & Adams, and he sounded rather unsure about what digit he'll rock for New York. Not long after, he joined Evan Roberts and retired Giants running back Tiki Barber on their podcast Cinco de Five Oh. The ex-LSU standout was still uncertain about the decision, though he began to narrow down his options -- one didn't seem to be in consideration.
Nabers expressed his desire to don No. 8, which he wore in college. However, that's what Giants quarterback Daniel Jones sports, so he understood that was a pipedream. From there, the 21-year-old declared that whatever he chose had to have a single digit, which he preferred to be even.
The list of prerequisites essentially restricted Nabers to No. 6 or working out a deal with backup quarterback Drew Lock for No. 2. Ultimately, he went in a different direction, thanks to the Flaherty family.
Flaherty spent six seasons with the Giants from 1929-35 (excluding 1930). He earned All-Pro recognition thrice, helping the Giants win an NFL Championship in 1934. Nonetheless, his efforts as a head coach earned him Pro Football Hall of Fame honors, winning two titles with the Washington Commanders (80-37-5 career record).
Hopefully, Giants fans remained patient and didn't buy any No. 9 Nabers merch.