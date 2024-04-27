Malik Nabers goes viral for botching Daniel Jones' name in the funniest way possible
As if Daniel Jones needed another nickname, Malik Nabers' mispronunciation just gave him one.
By John Buhler
Daniel Jones, Janiel Dones, what difference does it make? It makes none. Stop me if you think you've heard this one before. While there may not be panic on the streets of London, the New York Giants continue to be one of the most frustrating franchises in the NFL today. Yes, it was a great pick to land wide receiver Malik Nabers No. 6 overall out of LSU, but he cannot say his quarterback's name right.
During his introductory press conference with the Giants, Nabers got his consonants mixed up. While the consequences weren't as disastrous as getting one's fantasy nights mixed up, the results were eerily similar. Everybody had gotten off the Giants' case for making what was actually the right move to make near the top of the draft in landing Nabers. Too bad he breeds no confidence into Mr. Dones...
How does one strike up a conversation with Mr. Dones down in New Amsterdam? Believe in me. Help me belive in anything, to be honest... We all want to be big, big stars in the Big Apple, but we've got different reasons for that. So pass me a bottle, Mr. Dones. You and I and everybody else who follows the New York Football Giants might be counting more crows than wins in the win column this season.
A long December. Is there any reason to believe this year will be better than the last for the Giants?
I know it was a Freudian slip out of Nabers' mouth, but it only added to the narrative of dysfunction.
Malik Nabers got his consonants mixed up saying Daniel Jones' name
This is an interesting time in the NFC right now. Outside of Detroit, San Francisco and maybe a few other teams, the conference is wide open. Unfortunately, there are still a handful of teams who are light years away from pushing for playoff contention. From the NFC East, I would argue that the Giants are one of them. Was year one of Brian Daboll the outlier, or was year two just more of the same crap?
The thing that troubles me about this is it was truly a great pick by Joe Schoen and the Giants' front office. Nabers is who I was hoping would be available for the Giants to draft. I am glad they did not reach on J.J. McCarthy, or any quarterback for that matter. Jones is still under contract albeit somewhat of an albatross. It was time to get him a receiver who can eclipse 1,000 receiving yards.
Unfortunately, this is just the latest example of the Giants, or people associated with the Giants, not having their ducks in a row. The NFL Draft should be a time where everybody comes together to celebrate the NFL, not to remind a fan base of a struggling franchise that their beloved team has so far to go. I wish Nabers, Jones and the rest of the Giants the best, but this was so incredibly cringey.
At least your team president isn't mispronouncing your starting quarterback's name for years, man...