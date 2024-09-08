Malik Nabers only needed one game to clearly hate the Daniel Jones experience
By Austen Bundy
It appears the New York Giants have not made any progress from last season. In fact it looks like they've regressed.
The G-Men were embarrassed 28-6 by the Minnesota Vikings in their home opener, what was supposed to be a celebration of the team's 100th season. But like their "Century Red" uniforms, the team's on-field display was atrocious.
Particularly quarterback Daniel Jones, who threw for 186 yards but turned the ball over twice -- once for a pick-six that sealed Minnesota's victory and caused fans to leave early in the third quarter.
Malik Nabers already has a bone to pick with Daniel Jones
The 2024 first-round pick did his best to help New York's efforts in the loss, posting 66 yards in his rookie debut. But clearly, Nabers felt Jones could've done more to help him.
"I don't know really what was going on back there," Nabers told reporters in the locker room. "I'm getting out on my routes and just trying to make a play, trying to find a better throw for him to make. I was just doing my job, that's all I can do."
To his credit, Nabers gave his quarterback a little bit of grace, saying Jones told him he was trying to get him the ball often Sunday but plays just didn't develop.
"I just want to look over the film and see which ways we can get me the ball in space," Nabers continued in the locker room. "[Daniel] saw a lot of pressure in his face, I can't control that... they tried to get me the ball just stuff wasn't working right."
So where do the Giants go from here?
At the end of the day, Nabers is right. He was getting open, he was providing opportunities for big plays. Jones just isn't up to snuff to make it happen. But he may have to just deal with that, at least for this season.
Nabers was drafted No. 6 overall in April, brought in to be a top weapon for Jones in what is likely his final year with the franchise. After Sunday, Jones could be speeding up the clock on his end date -- especially if he can't find Nabers in space.
New York's schedule is the sixth toughest in the NFL this season but its next two games (at Washington Sept. 15, at Cleveland Sept. 22) could provide the get-right opportunity Jones and Nabers need to establish a connection.