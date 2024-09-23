Malik Nabers might single-handedly save Daniel Jones' sorry career
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants got a rare win on Sunday over the Cleveland Browns. The 21-15 victory can be laid mostly on the shoulders of rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers.
The 2024 first-round selection out of LSU reeled in eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns at Huntington Bank Field — buffing quarterback Daniel Jones' section of the box score (236 yards and two scores through the air).
Nabers set an NFL record Sunday, becoming the first player all-time to record 20 receptions and 3 touchdowns in his first three games, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
Malik Nabers is a baller, Daniel Jones is riding his coattails
Weapons maketh a quarterback — at least I think that's how the saying goes. As for the New York Giants, that's exactly the case.
Jones had one good year under center in the Big Apple (2022) and, ironically, he had a receiver room full of NFL nobodies (Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins and Kenny Golladay).
Ok, Golladay isn't a nobody but he sure played like one in 2022. Jones' top receiver that year was Slayton with 724 yards and just two touchdowns.
Only Slayton and Robinson remain in 2024 but both have only combined for 182 yards over three games so far.
Nabers, on the other hand, has become Jones' No. 1 weapon and he's looking to have a nuclear rookie season.
Other than in 2022, Jones has put up putrid numbers for a starting quarterback earning $40 million a year. With Nabers out wide in 2024, he may start to earn the paycheck and make himself more valuable to New York (or free agency).
This is in no way an endorsement of Jones' continued leadership under center in New York. It's been long overdue to move on and give Nabers a young, consistent passer.
But if the Jones-Nabers connection continues to bear fruit, New York may have a problem on its hands.