Malik Nabers provides newfound hope for Giants fans with star-making performance: Best memes, tweets
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 NFL campaign hasn't been great for the New York Giants thus far, and that likely won't change anytime soon. Regardless, they can hang their hat knowing they have a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver in rookie phenom Malik Nabers.
Nabers has wasted no time solidifying his status as a superstar early into his pro career. Perhaps nothing validates his already-elite status than him making two of the better catches you'll see this season -- on one drive -- in Week 3. He's singlehandedly torching the Cleveland Browns secondary.
On an underthrown pass from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, Nabers corrals the 28-yard jump ball over Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. This year's No. 6 overall pick refused to be denied, downright snatching it out of the defender's hands.
Less than a minute of game time later, Nabers makes an acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone for a three-yard touchdown. The concentration, body control and athleticism he displayed to come down with that ball and keep both feet in bounds are tantalizing.
Then, to cap off his stellar first half against the Browns, Jones and Nabers connected for a second time on a five-yard score.
Overall, Nabers caught all six of his targets for 66 yards and the two mentioned touchdowns through two quarters of action. His performance has caught the attention of Giants and football fans everywhere. And more importantly, for the first time in a long time, the franchise has a sense of hope.
Best memes and tweets about Giants WR Malik Nabers' star-making Week 3 performance
To Nabers, the Cleveland defensive backs are food, and he's devouring them. The Browns have no answer for the 21-year-old. But to be fair, no one has through his first three games in the league.
Talk about an entrance. Nabers has undeniably introduced himself to the world and looks like a true impact skill-position player.
SNY's Connor Hughes tried to warn everyone. Nabers was the "most dominant receiver" he'd witnessed at training camp. Perhaps now people believe him.
Let's take a look at some of the reactions from Giants fans:
Enjoy every second of it, Big Blue Nation. The team has lacked a legitimate transcendent talent at the wideout position since the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. in 2019. Nabers is a reward for your patience.