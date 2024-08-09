Malik Nabers saw the good in his preseason performance, despite zero targets from Drew Lock
By Kinnu Singh
If a tree falls in the woods and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?
If a wide receiver gets open and the quarterback doesn't see it, does it make a difference?
These are questions that can viewed in a literal sense or from a philosophical perspective. Yes, the tree does make a sound. Yes, the wide receiver will still impact coverage once defensive coordinators see him getting open. From a philosophical perspective, however, things get a bit trickier.
The New York Giants opened their preseason slate with a 14-3 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. The game marked the debut of wide receiver Malik Nabers, who the Giants selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of LSU.
The talented wideout has flashed immense potential throughout training camp, but Nabers' first NFL game didn't go quite as he would have hoped.
It took just one snap for Giants quarterbacks to disappoint Malik Nabers
While speaking with reporters after the game, Nabers said he understood that it would take more than just getting open to get targets. He explained how "everything needs to go my way" for him to get the ball in his hands.
"It felt good to be back on the football field, playing a real game," Nabers said, h/t Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. "We had a plan. I wasn't sure if I was playing. I did a very good job of getting open, but everything has to go my way to get the ball. It was kind of slippery out there. I think I could've done a better job of creating separation, getting better looks for the QB to throw the ball in better spots. That's all I can do — continue to do what I do."
Nabers started the game alongside quarterback Drew Lock. On the first offensive play of the game, Nabers got wide open on a deep route. Lock didn't see him and instead scrambled for a 5-yard gain. Nabers ultimately did not see a single target during his 12 snaps in the game.
Which brings us back to our question: How much does it really matter if a wideout gets open if the quarterback can't see him?
The Giants opted to select Nabers despite lingering questions at the quarterback position. Daniel Jones is expected to be the starter again this season, but he has done little to inspire confidence through his first four seasons in the league. If Jones struggles, it'll only be a matter of time before Nabers begins to get frustrated.
The Giants have fielded several great wide receivers over the past 20 years. Victor Cruz and his celebratory salsa took the league by storm. Plaxico Burress and Mario Manningham are both immortalized for their championship-winning catches. The NFL world went into raptures over Odell Beckham Jr. and his iconic catch.
The same cannot be said about the team's quarterbacks. Following Eli Manning's retirement, the quarterback position has been a constant impediment to the Giants. Few free agents have wanted to sign up to play for New York when wins have been hard to come by.
To fully maximize the talents of Nabers, the Giants will need to find a quarterback who can deliver him the ball when he's open.