Malik Nabers shows he's Giants WR1 one week after uneventful preseason debut
The New York Giants have quite the dysfunctional offense and it seems to only get worse by the week. After signing Daniel Jones to a huge contract extension, all that he's done is prove to the Giants that he's far from worth the money they issued out to him.
The team watched Saquan Barkley walk out the door, heading over to a rival in the Philadelphia Eagles.
Their wide reciever room doesn't have a ton of talent, but their top draft pick, Malik Nabers from LSU is slowly looking to reveal himself as the stud pass catcher that everybody expected him to be coming out of college.
Nabers solidifies himself as Giants WR1 after solid preseason performance
Coming out of college, Nabers was a unanimous top two wideout in the draft, alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State. Harrison was almost universally seen as the top wideout, which led to him getting picked at the top of the draft, ahead of Nabers.
Nabers had, arguably, the better year in college though. Some attributed this to the elevated QB play that Nabers had with him compared to Harrison, but production is production.
Now, Nabers is with the dysfunctional Giants and their struggling quarterback. Last week, Nabers walked away with zero targets despite being open downfield on numerous occasions against the Detroit Lions.
Still, Nabers looked incredibly impressive in his second preseason game with the team. He secured a handful of catches for over 50 yards, which is even more impressive when you consider that Jones looked terrible in the first quarter.
The LSU product showcased his ability to make contested catches while battling through physical coverage here. This is one of Nabers best attributes and it looks as though it's going to translate to the NFL just fine.
Earlier on, Nabers was able to create some solid separation before showing off the athleticism to reel in a poorly thrown ball for a catch. His ability to adjust to the throw is impressive for the experience level that he has.
The Giants really seemed to have secured themselves a future 1000-yard receiver. Nabers has all the tools, besides a quarterback, to be a star in the next five years. Some questioned the pick when the Giants made it, but Nabers is working to prove all the doubters wrong.
He will always be compared to his fellow 2024 draftee, Marvin Harrison Jr., but don't let any of these comparisons take away from how talented these two pass catchers are.