Malik Nabers is up for the challenge after Cowboys summer call-outs
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys will travel to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in a pivotal Week 4 matchup on Thursday Night Football. Considering both teams have managed just one win each, the losing team will see their postseason hopes begin to dwindle.
The Cowboys dominated the Giants in both divisional matchups during the 2023 season. This time, however, the Giants will have a significant weapon they did not possess last year. New York selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the rookie has gotten off to a fast start. Nabers has been targeted 37 times through three games, and he has reeled in 23 receptions for 271 yards with three touchdowns.
Dallas will present Nabers with the toughest challenge of his young career as a budding rivalry with Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs begins to take shape.
Malik Nabers is locked in for matchup against Trevon Diggs
Nabers was asked on Tuesday about the upcoming matchup with Diggs, who he had a brief exchange with on social media during the summer.
"It is what it is, I don't really wanna talk about it," Nabers said. "It's game time now."
The friction between the two rivals began in June when Nabers mentioned Diggs when asked which defensive back he couldn't wait to face.
Diggs noticed the challenge from the rookie and responded on social media.
"Giants been getting belt for some years now," Diggs posted.
Nabers then posted lyrics on his Instagram story that seemed to be in response to Diggs, but the verbal spat seemed to settle down shortly after.
Nabers is hoping that he can help the Giants blossom into a competitive rival for Dallas. The NFC East rivals have played 120 games against each other, but New York has only won 47 times. The Cowboys have won 13 of their 14 matchups since 2017, including two humiliating routs in 2023. New York suffered a 40-0 loss at home in their season opener, then lost 49-17 later in the season.
Diggs made his return to the field this season after missing suffering a torn ACL in 2023. He has compiled 16 total tackles and an interception this season, while Nabers has generated 205 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the last two games alone.