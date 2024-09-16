Chat with Mallory Swanson: Lay's link up, Olympic success and reuniting with Donaldson
Mallory Swanson's sixth-grade yearbook captured a bold dream: 'I want to be on the USA Soccer team and win a gold medal.'
Talk about manifestation. On Aug. 10, that statement became her actually reality.
The Colorado native tallied six goal involvements at the Olympics — the most of any player throughout the tournament. She scored the decider to secure that dream of hers, calmly slotting it past the in-form Lorena of a resilient Brazil side. The 26-year-old brought the joy in the forward line back to the USWNT along with the rest of 'Triple Expresso', something we all craved in 2023 as the Stars and Stripes bowed out in the Round of 16 against Sweden.
The U.S. Soccer pioneer has been a dominant force this club season as well under familiar leadership in the Windy City, netting seven goals and providing three assists. Swanson also ranks in the NWSL's top five for carries into the final third and total shots on target, showcasing her offensive prowess before a recent injury setback last Friday in a win over Portland Thorns FC.
FanSided recently reconnected with Swanson, the forward for the USWNT and Chicago Red Stars, following the announcement of her partnership with Lay's, the official sponsor of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.
Swanson has a clear ambition of continuing to progress the women's game forward
For the dynamic attacker and World Cup champion, championing women in sports is nothing new. Swanson has a history of partnering with Frito-Lay on initiatives like Cracker Jill, which celebrated female trailblazers in athletics. These collaborations aim to increase visibility and resources for women across the sporting world.
FanSided: You've partnered with Lay's in the past, but what makes this particular one so special in your eyes? Tell me about it.
Mallory Swanson: There is a lot of excitement around women's soccer right now. I think with that being said, I think my eyes are set on the next World Cup. Lay's is obviously an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the Women's World Cup in 2027, so just being able to partner with them and what they stand for means a lot. As players and athletes in those World Cups and tournaments, we have so much joy playing. Then I think what Lay's can do is bring together fans around the couch while they are supporting and watching the World Cup and these events. I think that's the fun and the joy part that I see and why I thought this partnership would be so great.
In terms of goals, do you have anything specific in mind for this link-up with Lay's?
Swanson: Just continue to grow the game. Continue to be a positive impact and continue to connect with fans and inspire fans. With growing the game, I think that there has obviously been so much growth already throughout women's soccer. I think more is to happen but we're in a really good position. Especially with brands like Lay's being able to support the advocates for women's soccer means a lot.
Shifting gears to the USWNT, how do you sum up the meaning of the Olympic success for you given your unfortunate absence at the last World Cup?
Swanson: It was definitely such a joy. That's the biggest word that I have. During that time, there was a lot of joy happening all over within our team, within myself. You could really just see that. That is what meant the most. Obviously, a gold medal and everything is amazing but I think the joy of everyone coming together was what meant the most. After a very hard year, ending it on a high was pretty amazing.
Emma Hayes came into the USWNT and made an immediate impact. What do you attribute that to and what are some things in your eyes that make her such a dynamic leader?
Swanson: She obviously brings the energy; she is very energetic. Her personality really shines and that's why she is such a great leader. That's why there is so much respect around her. She is herself and I think that just goes a long way. She always advocates for her players. She always wants what is best for her players. She has been really fun to play for and just has a special way of bringing together a group, which is super cool.
You, Trinity (Rodman) and Sophia (Smith) took over headlines during the run, how cool was that? What do you credit the chemistry to?
Swanson: It's really organic. It comes naturally for all of us. There is not one way of doing it. I think that off the field we have such a great connection and friendship, as simple as that sounds. We all support each other and then you see that on the field. I feel like the simple answer is friendship.
Looking forward to the 2027 World Cup, with a lot of the eyes bound to be on the USWNT, what are you most excited to see?
Swanson: Obviously, I missed out on the last World Cup, so hopefully just be able to work toward the 2027 World Cup. There is just so much buzz and excitement around women's soccer right now. It just goes back to what Lay's is standing for. They're building the commitment to women's soccer and just the soccer culture. Bringing that joy to fans, as well. As athletes, we get to experience the joy of playing. I think what Lay's can do is bring that experience and joy to fans through getting together and supporting their team. There is a lot of work to be done but obviously, there is a lot of excitement.
What has it been like being under a familiar face in Lorne Donaldson at the Chicago Red Stars? Do you have any takeaways from the campaign in the NWSL so far?
Swanson: Lorne, obviously, I've known him for a very long time. He has known me for a very long time. Just having him be able to be my coach again; he knows how to get the best out of me, which means a lot. I had a lot of training with him as a youth player, but to be able to do it as a professional now helps so much. I think going into this Olympics and having him be my coach really helped with the success that I had. There are ups and downs within a season. He is a great coach to have, and he knows how to handle the ups and the downs really well ... Just continuing to push forward and trust in the plan and the process and have Lorne lead that is going to be good.
Note: This interview was conducted before Swanson departed the Portland match and before any details emerged about the severity of her injury.