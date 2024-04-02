Manchester City vs. Aston Villa live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Manchester City host Aston Villa in the Premier League this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Manchester City could only draw 0-0 with Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend. This gave Liverpool -who lead the division- the advantage in the title race, with the Gunners second and City third.
Pep Guardiola's side can put the pressure on Liverpool if they are to beat Aston Villa on Wednesday. A win would see City go level on points with the Reds -- who do not play until Thursday when they face Sheffield United. Arsenal are also playing on Wednesday and they could go top with a victory over Luton Town.
Erling Haaland did not have the best of games against Arsenal and he was heavily criticised by former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane. Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane said, "the level of his general play is so poor. In front of goal, he's the best in the world but in his general play he's almost like a League Two player."
League Two is English soccer's fourth division, so this was a harsh comment from Keane. Haaland -who has scored 18 goals in 24 games in the Premier League this campaign- needs to respond against Aston Villa this week.
Villa are still fourth in the Premier League and need to make sure that they finish the season strong if they are to qualify for the Champions League. Unai Emery's side defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 last time out, with goals from Moussa Diaby and Ezri Konsa.
When the two sides met earlier in the season, Villa won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Leon Bailey. However, City are at home this time around, so will be the favorites.
How to watch Manchester City vs. Aston Villa in the Premier League
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 3
- Start Time: 03:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- TV info: Peacock Premium
- Live Stream: Peacock Premium
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on Peacock Premium.