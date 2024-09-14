Manchester City vs. Brentford: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
The defending champions Manchester City have made a perfect start to their Premier League campaign — winning their opening three games. Pep Guardiola's side's first game after the international break is at home to Brentford.
Erling Haaland is unstoppable
Erling Haaland scored hat-tricks in his last two Premier League games and could make it a hat-trick of hat-tricks this season against Brentford this weekend.
The Norwegian's overall record for City is incredible — he has scored 97 goals in 102 games. If Brentford are to get anything out of the game against City then they need to find a way of stopping Haaland.
Brentford's solid start
Brentford are currently sixth in the Premier League. They have suffered a defeat to Liverpool but have beaten Crystal Palace and Southampton.
Thomas Frank's side lost Ivan Toney to the Saudi Pro League last summer. However, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa are making up for the departure of Toney.
Team news and predicted lineups
City will be expected to be unchanged after their perfect start to the campaign. Although, they do have a tough Champions League tie against Inter Milan next week which they may need to rest some players for.
Man City predicted lineup: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis, Kovacic, Doku, Sliva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland
Mads Roerslev impressed off the bench for Brentford in their last game against Southampton. The Danish defender could be in line to start against City.
Brentford predicted lineup: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Janelt, Jensen, Norgaard, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade
Historical context and prediction
The last time Manchester City hosted Brentford in the Premier League, Guardiola's side triumphed 1-0 thanks to a goal from Haaland.
City have won their opening three league games of the season and will be expected to make light work of Brentford at home, winning 3-0.
How to watch Man City vs. Brentford
City will take on Brentford at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 14. The match can be streamed on Peacock Premium.