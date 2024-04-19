Manchester City vs. Chelsea live stream, schedule, preview: Watch FA Cup online
Manchester City play Chelsea in the FA Cup Semi-Finals this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Manchester City's hopes of doing a double treble were ended this week as they crashed out of the Champions League to Real Madrid on penalties. However, they are still leading the Premier League and have a great chance of making it to the FA Cup final.
Pep Guardiola's side face Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in the Semi-Finals this weekend. The Blues go into this game on the back of beating Everton 6-0 in their last game. Cole Palmer scored four goals in this match which means he has now scored 25 goals and made 13 assists in 41 games in all competitions this season.
Without Palmer, Chelsea would be much lower in the Premier League than their unimpressive current place of ninth. He will surely get to play a part in Gareth Southgate's England team at the European Championship in Germany this summer.
One positive of Man City's loss to Real Madrid was Kevin De Bruyne getting on the scoresheet. The Belgian midfielder has struggled with injuries this season. However, he has still scored five goals and created 14 assists in 18 matches this campaign.
The winner of this tie will face either Coventry City or Manchester United in the final on May 25. Last season's final was City vs United and it finished 2-1 to Guardiola's side. Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace that game but he is now a Barcelona player.
City need a response to their defeat in the Champions League this week. Chelsea need to win the FA Cup to save what has been a very disappointing season.
How to watch Manchester City vs. Chelsea in the FA Cup
- Date: Saturday, Apr. 20
- Start Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- TV info: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Supporters can watch this FA Cup fixture live on ESPN+.