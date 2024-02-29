Manchester City vs. Manchester United live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
It is the Manchester derby this weekend in the Premier League. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Both Manchester City and Manchester United won in the FA Cup this week and they face off in the Premier League at the weekend.
City had the most emphatic victory as they defeated Luton Town 6-2, with Erling Haaland scoring five goals. The Norwegian has now found the back of the net 27 times in 30 games in all competitions this season. Pep Guardiola's side face Newcastle United in the Quarter-Finals of the FA Cup.
United defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0 thanks to a goal from Casemiro. The Red Devils face a mouth-watering tie with Liverpool in the next round.
It is all about the Premier League this weekend, with Pep Guardiola's side trailing Liverpool by just one point at the top of the table. United would love to halt City's advancements for the title. However, their getting a result this weekend would help out their other rivals Liverpool.
Eric ten Hag's side are currently sixth in the Premier League, they are eight points off Aston Villa who are fourth. So qualifying for the Champions League is still within reach. Ten Hag is a man under pressure, especially with Sir Jim Ratcliffe now an investor in the club. The Dutch manager is in a way on trial at the club and needs to deliver if he is to remain in his position.
Given City's form, it is difficult to not see them claiming all three points this weekend. However, anything can happen in a derby and United need a result after losing their last Premier League game to Fulham.
How to watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Mar. 3
- Start Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- TV info: Peacock Premium
- Live Stream: Peacock Premium
Supporters can watch this Premier League match live on Peacock Premium.