Manchester City vs. Real Madrid live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Manchester City host Real Madrid in the Champions League this week. Here is everything you need to know to watch.
With Liverpool and Arsenal both losing in the Premier League last weekend, Manchester City are in pole position to win the division again. Pep Guardiola's side defeated Luton Town 5-1 -- which puts them top of the league on 73 points. Liverpool and Arsenal both have 71 points. It is that familiar time in the season where City are unstoppable and everything clicks into place for them.
City could still do back-to-back trebles as they are favorites for both the Champions League and the FA Cup. However, their tie with Real Madrid remains in the balance after a 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu last week. That match was good enough to be a final of the competition. The winner of this match will be expected to go on and lift the trophy at Wembley on June 1.
Los Blancos are on course to win LaLiga this year as they have an eight-point lead on FC Barcelona -- who they play in El Clasico this weekend. Carlo Ancelotti's side defeated Mallorca 1-0 last weekend thanks to a goal from Aurelien Tchouameni. The French defensive midfielder was an unlikely goalscorer -- this season he has scored just three times and made one assist in 34 games.
Kevin De Bruyne missed the first leg due to illness -- he was left on the bench after being sick in the dressing room. With De Bruyne back and City at home, they will be favorites to progress in the competition. The winner of this tie will face either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.
How to watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, Apr.17
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.