Manchester City schedule: When does City play Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa and more
Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League and face a challenge to defend their title. Here are some notable fixtures that could decide who wins the league this season.
Manchester City have won the Premier League in the last three seasons. However, they currently trail Liverpool by two points in this campaign's title race. Pep Guardiola's side will not be fretting as they were behind Arsenal for much of last season before pipping the Gunners at the post. City will be expected to do the same to the Reds this year but only if they win these notable fixtures:
Liverpool vs. Manchester City, March 9, kick-off 10:00 a.m. ET
Liverpool are the only team to have won the Premier League in the last six seasons that was not called Manchester City. This was remarkably their first ever Premier League title and they have the chance to claim a second this year.
When the two sides met earlier this year the match finished 1-1 -- Erling Haaland put City ahead but Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a late equaliser. When they meet at Anfield in March, the match will likely decide who wins the title this season.
Manchester City vs. Arsenal, March 30, kick-off 10:00 a.m ET
Arsenal have already defeated Manchester City twice this season -- in the Community Shield on penalties and 1-0 in the Premier League. Gabriel Martinelli netted the winner in the league which was their first win over City at the Etihad Stadium since 2015.
The Gunners need to banish the demons of last season and the only way to do this is by winning the title. Mikel Arteta's side are currently fourth in the league but this fixture against the champions in March could be a huge decider in who lifts the Premier League trophy this year.
Manchester City vs. Aston Villa, April 3, kick-off 20:00
This match scheduled for an evening game under the lights in April is sure to be a cracker. Not many would have predicted Aston Villa to be in the title race this year but Unai Emery's side look relentless. They only drew with Everton last time out but have come back stronger from every setback this campaign.
Villa have already beaten City this season as they won 1-0 back in December. Leon Baily scored the winner in this game at Villa Park. However, it remains to be seen if they can do it at the Etihad Stadium. If Emery's men can keep up their great form then they could still be in the hunt for the title.
More notable fixtures for Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur still has an outside chance of being a title challenger this year. Ange Postecoglou's side are currently fifth in the Premier League and City face them on April 20.
The Manchester derby is always an important date in the soccer calendar. Manchester United travel to the Etihad on March 2. Eric ten Hag's side will be looking to avenge their 3-0 loss from earlier in the season.