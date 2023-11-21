Manchester City vs. Liverpool live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
The top two teams in the Premier League face off this weekend as Manchester City play Liverpool. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
The international break is a struggle for many soccer fans and with performances like England's against Malta and North Macedonia you can understand why. However, the Premier League is back this weekend with Manchester City taking on Liverpool.
City are top of the division and are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions. Their last league game was the dramatic 4-4 draw with Chelsea.
Erling Haaland grabbed a brace against the Blues but he is a doubt for this Saturday's game as he suffered an injury whilst playing for Norway against the Faroe Islands.
Liverpool despite being second in the Premier League have had mixed form of late. They have won three out of their last five games but suffered a defeat to Toulouse in the Europa League and could only draw with Luton Town.
Luis Diaz netted the equaliser against Luton and the Colombian also scored twice for his country as they defeated Brazil last week. This was particularly poignant as Diaz's father has recently been freed from kidnappers. The situation has really galvanised Diaz and Jurgen Klopp will hope his impressive form continues.
If Liverpool are to challenge City for the title this year then they will need to get a result in this game.
How to watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 25
- Start Time: 07:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- TV info: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Fans can watch this Premier League match live on Peacock.