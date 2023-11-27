Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Two of the best-performing teams in the Champions League this season face off as Manchester City take on RB Leipzig. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Manchester City and RB Leipzig have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League. However, both teams can still top Group G to potentially ensure a better draw, so it is still all to play for.
City are currently at the summit of their group with 12 points but Leipzig could go level with them if they are victorious at the Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola's side could only draw with 1-1 Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend. This meant that Arsenal went top of the division, with City now in second place.
Great news for City was that Erling Haaland was fit to play and found the back of the net again. There were concerns that the Norwegian would miss this game as he was injured whilst on international duty.
Leipzig lost 2-1 to Wolfsburg last Saturday and this result leaves them in fifth place in the Bundesliga. Yussuf Poulsen who has been at the club since 2013 got Leipzig's only goal in their defeat.
The German side have a few players that will be known to Premier League fans. This includes former Chelsea forward Timo Werner and Fabio Carvalho who is on loan at Leipzig from Liverpool.
How to watch Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig in the Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 28
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Supporters can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.