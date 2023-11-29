Manchester City vs. Tottenham live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
This weekend we will see if Tottenham Hotspur really have what it takes to be title contenders as they take on the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.
Tottenham Hotspur have now lost their last three Premier League games which has deflated hopes that they could be title contenders this season. However, Ange Postecoglou's side face the reigning champions Manchester City this weekend and if they can get a result, then maybe Spurs can dream again.
Spurs will likely be a team that competes for a Champions League place this season. They lost 2-1 to Aston Villa last time out which was a blow as it put Unai Emery's side fourth in the table, just ahead of Tottenham in fifth.
The main reason that Spurs have not been able to continue their early season form is injuries. James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison and Ivan Perisic are all out, whilst Christian Romero is suspended.
In the Champions League this week, City came from two goals down to claim a 3-2 with RB Leipzig. This result qualified them for the knockout stages of the competition.
It is going reasonably well for City in the Premier League this season. They drew with Liverpool last weekend but they remain second in the division only to Arsenal.
City trailed the Gunners for much of last season, only for Guardiola's men to pip them at the post. It is expected that this campaign will follow a similar turn of events.
How to watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- TV info: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Fans can watch this Premier League match live on Peacock.