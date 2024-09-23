Manchester City vs. Watford: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Winning the EFL Cup used to be a staple for Manchester City — they have lifted the trophy eight times. However, they have not won any of the last three editions of the EFL Cup, and they face Watford in the third round this week.
John Stones' late heroics
Man City have a history of scoring late goals in important matches. Notably, Sergio Aguero's strike to win the Premier League in 2012 and Paul Dickov's equalizer in the 1999 Second Division play-off final.
John Stones now has the club's latest goal in a Premier League match. The England defender scored in the 98th minute to claim a 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend.
Stones' goal could be crucial in this season's title race. However, Pep Guardiola's side can have a break from league action this week when they host Watford in the cup.
Watford's mixed results
Watford is currently eighth in the Championship but has had two defeats and one draw in their last three games. They are managed by former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley — who will not get the best reception at the Etihad this week.
The Hornets are known for hiring and firing managers. Cleverley took over earlier this year and has so far done a good job at a club that does not have the most patient of owners.
Team news and predicted lineups
Guardiola will likely rest some of his top players for this EFL Cup match.
Man City predicted lineup: Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Kovacic, Nunes, Grealish, Foden, Silva, Haaland
Playing City will be a great test for Cleverley's side.
Watford predicted lineup: Bond, Pollock, Porteous, Morris, Andrews, Dele-Bashiru, Sissoko, Sema, Vata, Ince, Jebbison
Historical context and prediction
Man City and Watford notably met in the FA Cup final in 2019. It was a very one-sided affair with Guardiola's side winning 6-0. This was a match that Cleverly featured off the bench in.
The Hornets will be up for this game and would want to avoid a humiliating defeat. However, City are the clear favorites and will likely win 3-0.
How to watch Man City vs. Watford
Man City will take on Watford at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The match can be streamed on Paramount+.