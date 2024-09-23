Fansided

Manchester City vs. Watford: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction

Manchester City plays Watford in the EFL Cup this week. Get the latest team news, projected lineups and match predictions.

By Robert Wheeler

Manchester City FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Manchester City FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League / Carl Recine/GettyImages
Winning the EFL Cup used to be a staple for Manchester City — they have lifted the trophy eight times. However, they have not won any of the last three editions of the EFL Cup, and they face Watford in the third round this week.

John Stones' late heroics

Man City have a history of scoring late goals in important matches. Notably, Sergio Aguero's strike to win the Premier League in 2012 and Paul Dickov's equalizer in the 1999 Second Division play-off final.

John Stones now has the club's latest goal in a Premier League match. The England defender scored in the 98th minute to claim a 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend.

Stones' goal could be crucial in this season's title race. However, Pep Guardiola's side can have a break from league action this week when they host Watford in the cup.

Watford's mixed results

Watford is currently eighth in the Championship but has had two defeats and one draw in their last three games. They are managed by former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley — who will not get the best reception at the Etihad this week.

The Hornets are known for hiring and firing managers. Cleverley took over earlier this year and has so far done a good job at a club that does not have the most patient of owners.

Team news and predicted lineups

Guardiola will likely rest some of his top players for this EFL Cup match.

Man City predicted lineup: Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Kovacic, Nunes, Grealish, Foden, Silva, Haaland

Playing City will be a great test for Cleverley's side.

Watford predicted lineup: Bond, Pollock, Porteous, Morris, Andrews, Dele-Bashiru, Sissoko, Sema, Vata, Ince, Jebbison

Historical context and prediction

Man City and Watford notably met in the FA Cup final in 2019. It was a very one-sided affair with Guardiola's side winning 6-0. This was a match that Cleverly featured off the bench in.

The Hornets will be up for this game and would want to avoid a humiliating defeat. However, City are the clear favorites and will likely win 3-0.

How to watch Man City vs. Watford

Man City will take on Watford at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The match can be streamed on Paramount+.

