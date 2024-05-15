Manchester City vs. West Ham United: Premier League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Manchester City just need to defeat West Ham United on the final day of the Premier League season to claim the title. If they can do that then they would have won four league titles in a row which has never been done before in the division.
Arsenal pushed City close but ultimately it will very likely be Pep Guardiola's side who pip them at the post for the second successive season. The Gunners' north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur were unable to do them a favor as they lost 2-0 to City this week.
Erling Haaland scored both of their goals against Spurs and he now has found the back of the net 27 times in 30 Premier League games this campaign.
City face a West Ham United side this weekend who will be bidding farewell to David Moyes. This match will be his last game in charge so will want to go out on a high. Moyes deserves a great send off as he delivered the Hammers the Europa Conference League trophy last season. This was their first major silverware since the FA Cup in 1980.
Moyes leaves West Ham in a good position, albeit with no European soccer in the next campaign. Julen Lopetegui is set to take his place in the dugout and we shall see how the former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager gets on.
Manchester City lineup predictions
- Ederson
- Kyle Walker
- Manuel Akanji
- Ruben Dias
- Josko Gvardiol
- Rodri
- Bernardo Silva
- Phil Foden
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Mateo Kovacic
- Erling Haaland
West Ham United lineup predictions
- Alphonse Areola
- Vladimir Coufal
- Kurt Zouma
- Angelo Ogbonna
- Emerson
- Tomas Soucek
- James Ward-Prowse
- Mohammed Kudus
- Jarrod Bowen
- Lucas Paqueta
- Michail Antonio
How to watch Manchester City vs. West Ham United in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, May. 19
- Start Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- TV info: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on NBC with a live stream on Fubo.