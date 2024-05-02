Manchester City vs. Wolves: Premier League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Here's everything you need to know to watch Man City against Wolves in the Premier League this week.
Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League to Arsenal. However, they are just one point behind the Gunners and do have a game in hand -- so they are heavy favorites to win the division.
Pep Guardiola's side are expected to win their remaining fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. They could then do the double by defeating Manchester United in the FA Cup final on May, 25.
City have won their last five Premier League games and go into this fixture with Wolves on the back of defeating Nottingham Forest 2-0. Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland were on the scoresheet against Forest. Haaland has now scored 21 goals in 27 league games this season.
Their opposition this weekend Wolves have had a very good campaign under Gary O'Neil. Although, their manager will be missing from the dugout this weekend as he is suspended. They are currently 11th in the Premier League.
Wolves have had mixed results recently with one win, one draw and three losses in their last five games. However, they did defeat Luton Town 2-1 in their last match. Hwang Hee-chan and Toti Gomes were their goalscorers against the Hatters.
Wolverhampton Wanderers lineup predictions
- Jose Sa
- Nelson Semedo
- Max Kilman
- Toti Gomes
- Matt Doherty
- Joao Gomes
- Mario Lemina
- Boubacar Traore
- Rayan Ait-Nouri
- Hee-Chan Hwang
- Matheus Cunha
Manchester City lineup predictions
- Ederson
- Kyle Walker
- Manuel Akanji
- Nathan Ake
- Josko Gvardiol
- Rodri
- Bernardo Silva
- Jeremy Doku
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Mateo Kovacic
- Erling Haaland
How to watch Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, May. 4
- Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- TV info: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on NBC with a live stream on Fubo.