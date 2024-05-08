Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Premier League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 drubbing by Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night. The result could be the final nail in the coffin for Eric ten Hag's tenure at Old Trafford.
United are missing some of their influential players including Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay. However, the manner of the defeat to Palace was unacceptable for the Red Devils.
This weekend's tie with Arsenal could be ten Hag's penultimate home game in charge of United. They then have a midweek clash with Newcastle at Old Trafford before they play Brighton away on the final day of the Premier League season. Then they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final -- which could be a chance for ten Hag to bow out on a high.
Arsenal are still leading the Premier League but are not expected to win it. City have a game in hand and are heavy favorites to pip the Gunners at the post for a second season in a row. After this game, Mikel Arteta's side have just a home game against Everton to finish the season with.
The Gunners go into this game on form having defeated Bournemouth 3-0 in their last game. Their goalscorers were Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice.
Manchester United lineup predictions
- Andre Onana
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka
- Jonny Evans
- Casemiro
- Diogo Dalot
- Kobbie Mainoo
- Christian Eriksen
- Antony
- Mason Mount
- Alejandro Garnacho
- Rasmus Hojlund
Arsenal lineup predictions
- David Raya
- Ben White
- William Saliba
- Gabriel
- Takehiro Tomiyasu
- Martin Odegaard
- Thomas Partey
- Declan Rice
- Bukayo Saka
- Kai Havertz
- Leandro Trossard
How to watch Manchester United vs. Arsenal in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, May. 12
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- TV info: Peacock Premium
- Live Stream: Peacock Premium
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on Peacock Premium.