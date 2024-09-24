Manchester United vs. FC Twente: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Manchester United's Europa League campaign begins this week as they play FC Twente at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's side went out at the group stage of the Champions League last season, so he will be looking to make a better showing in European competition this year.
Manchester United's Dutch links
As United are taking on opposition from the Netherlands, it is worth noting the club's Dutch links. Their Dutch manager, ten Hag, spent the majority of his playing career with Twente. Ten Hag's assistant, Rene Hake, was also the manager of Twente. The United manager's other assistant, Ruud van Nistelrooy, played 70 times for the Netherlands, scoring 35 goals.
On the playing side, the Red Devils have Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Tyrell Malacia, who are all current Dutch internationals. There are also players such as Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Andre Onana and Noussair Mazraoui who are not Dutch but played for ten Hag at Ajax.
View on FC Twente
FC Twente is currently fourth in the Eredivisie and goes into this game on the back of beating Almere City 5-0. A notable goalscorer in this game was Ricky van Wolfswinkel, who played as a striker for Norwich City in the Premier League during the 2013/14 season. However, van Wolfswinkel managed just one goal in 25 games that campaign.
Team news and predicted lineups
Ten Hag would not want another European campaign that ends in embarrassment, so will likely field a strong side in the competition.
Man United predicted lineup: Onana, Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Erikson, Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Zirkzee
Twente have won their last two Eredivisie games but may have to take a defensive approach against United.
Twente predicted lineup: Unnerstall, van Rooij, Hilgers, Bruns, Salah-Eddine, Regeer, Eiting, Rots, Steijn, van Bergen, Lammers
Historical context and prediction
The man with the notable history at both clubs is the current United manager, ten Hag. He had three spells at Twente as a player and represented the club 257 times in total.
United only managed a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League last weekend. However, they will be expected to beat Twente at least by a scoreline of 2-0.
How to watch Man United vs. FC Twente
Man United will take on FC Twente at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The match can be streamed on Paramount+.