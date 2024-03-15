Manchester United vs. Liverpool live stream, schedule, preview: Watch FA Cup online
Manchester United play Liverpool in the FA Cup this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Liverpool took no prisoners as they defeated Sparta Praha 6-1 (11-2 on aggregate) in the Europa League this week. They play Atalanta in the next round and their hopes of a quadruple are still on. However, this could be ended if Manchester United knock them out of the FA Cup this weekend.
The Reds are desperate to give their manager Jurgen Klopp the best send-off possible before he departs at the end of this season. Their bitter rivals United will be hoping to spoil their party.
Cody Gakpo scored a brace against Sparta Praha and the Dutchman has now found the back of the net 13 times in 41 games in all competitions this season. Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai also got on the scoresheet against the Czech side.
United were not in action this week as they have long since been eliminated from European competition. They finished bottom of their Champions League group this campaign behind Bayern Munich, Copenhagen and Galatasaray.
Last time out, Eric ten Hag's side defeated Everton 2-0 thanks to two penalty goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.
Rashford's future at United is uncertain due to inconsistent performances and a few misdemeanors recently. He has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain but a strong end to this season could make sure he stays on as a United player.
Ten Hag may need a trophy to keep his job as manager of United. The Dutchman won the EFL Cup last season but winning the FA Cup this campaign would be a much greater feat.
How to watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool in the FA Cup
- Date: Sunday, Mar. 17
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- TV info: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Supporters can watch this FA Cup fixture live on ESPN+.