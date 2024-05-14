Manchester United vs. Newcastle United: Premier League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
This match will likely be Eric ten Hag's final home game as the Manchester United manager and his penultimate one in the Premier League. His trial since Sir Jim Ratcliffe became a shareholder in the club has not gone to plan. The Red Devils are now eighth in the division but a win this week against Newcastle United would still not put them above the Magpies who are sixth -- such is ten Hag's side's inferior goal difference.
The only glimmer of hope for United has been their run in the FA Cup -- where they beat Liverpool along the way. However, they were very fortunate to scrape past Coventry City on penalties in the Semi-Finals. United face Manchester City in the Final for the second successive season. Even if ten Hag wins the FA Cup then his job will still not be safe -- the club sacked Louis van Gaal after winning the competition back in 2016.
Newcastle were in the Champions League earlier this season. However, they will have to at best make do with a place in the Europa League in the next campaign. They are one of the richest clubs in the World but due to the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations, they are unable to spend their way to the top.
Manchester United lineup predictions
- Andre Onana
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka
- Jonny Evans
- Casemiro
- Diogo Dalot
- Kobbie Mainoo
- Sofyan Amrabat
- Antony
- Scott McTominay
- Alejandro Garnacho
- Rasmus Hojlund
Newcastle United lineup predictions
- Martin Dubravka
- Lewis Hall
- Dan Burn
- Emil Krafth
- Valentino Livramento
- Elliot Anderson
- Bruno Guimaraes
- Sean Longstaff
- Jacob Murphy
- Alexander Isak
- Anthony Gordon
How to watch Manchester United vs. Newcastle United in the Premier League
- Date: Wednesday, May. 15
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.