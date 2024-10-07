Manchester United player ratings: Who stood out in the draw vs. Aston Villa?
There was mounting pressure on Erik ten Hag after Manchester United were thrashed by Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in the Premier League the weekend before last. However, Ten Hag's side drew 0-0 with Aston Villa yesterday. This is a respectable result, as Villa went into this game on the back of beating Bayern Munich 1-0 in the Champions League.
Aston Villa–Manchester United Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Manchester United players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeepers and defenders
Andre Onana (GK): 7
Onana had a good game and produced a great stop to deny Youri Tielemans' effort.
Noussair Mazraoui (RB): 7
Put a good shift in but was taken off at halftime for Victor Lindelof. This was probably due to an injury.
Harry Maguire (CB): 7
Kept Ollie Watkins quiet but then got injured and had to come off at the break. He was replaced by Matthijs de Ligt.
Johnny Evans (CB): 8
Evans may be 36 now but he is still producing phenomenal performances for the Red Devils.
Diogo Dalot (LB): 7
He was very good defensively as well as going forward. Dalot also made a great block on the line to deny Jaden Philogene finding the back of the net.
Midfielders
Kobbie Mainoo (CDM): 7
Mainoo missed United's mid-week Europa League game against FC Porto due to injury. He settled back into the squad seamlessly.
Christian Eriksen (CDM): 7
Eriksen got booked very early on in the game. However, he recovered from this well and passed the ball about with ease.
Bruno Fernandes (CAM): 7
He was unlucky not to give United the lead from a free-kick which came back off the crossbar. Fernandes would also have been relieved to have played the whole game without being shown a red card. The midfielder was sent off in the Red Devils' last two games.
Forwards
Alejandro Garnacho (RW): 7
Looked dangerous on the right-hand side. However, Garnacho will be kicking himself about not being able to play the ball through to Fernandes in added time.
Rasmus Hojlund (CF): 6
Hojlund was isolated up front and was replaced by Joshua Zirkzee after 64 minutes.
Marcus Rashford (LW): 7
Rashford built on an excellent performance during the week with another fine display. Produced a great run before firing his shot straight at Emiliano Martinez early on. He was fortunate not to be sent off for a second bookable offence and was then taken off for Antony.
Substitutes
- Matthijs de Ligt, 7/10
- Victor Lindelof, 7/10
- Joshua Zirkzee, 6/10
- Antony, 7/10
- Casemiro, N/A