Manchester United vs. Sheffield United TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Manchester United host Sheffield United in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Manchester United can count themselves very lucky to have made it to the FA Cup final. They were a toenail away from being knocked out in their semifinal last weekend. Haji Wright was deemed to have been offside by VAR in the build-up to Victor Torp's goal which would have won the game 4-3 for Coventry City.
United throwing away a three-goal lead against Coventry is not acceptable. From the look in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's face during the game, you could see that he was not impressed. The 71-year-old shareholder had run the London Marathon earlier that day but watching the Red Devils right now is just as arduous a task.
Coventry manager Mark Robins saved Sir Alex Ferguson's job at Manchester United by scoring the winner in an FA Cup tie. However, Robins may have now played a part in Eric ten Hag being replaced in the dugout at Old Trafford this summer.
Ten Hag has been on trial since Ratcliffe became involved in United. It is touch and go if he is to stay on as their manager. Any more slip-ups could seal his fate. The Red Devils face Sheffield United this week who are bottom of the Premier League and just lost 4-1 to Burnley.
Manchester United lineup predictions
- Andre Onana
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka
- Harry Maguire
- Casemiro
- Diogo Dalot
- Kobbie Mainoo
- Scott McTominay
- Marcus Rashford
- Bruno Fernandes
- Alejandro Garnacho
- Rasmus Hojlund
Sheffield United lineup predictions
- Ivo Grbic
- Jayden Bogle
- Anel Ahmedhodzic
- Auston Trusty
- James McAtee
- Vini Souza
- Ollie Arblaster
- Gustavo Hamer
- Ben Osborn
- Ben Brereton Diaz
- Oliver McBurnie
How to watch Manchester United vs. Sheffield United in the Premier League
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 24
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- TV info: Peacock Premium
- Live Stream: Peacock Premium
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on Peacock Premium.