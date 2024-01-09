Manchester United vs. Tottenham live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both go into this game on the back of wins in the FA Cup. However, the two sides have had mixed fortunes in the Premier League recently.
United defeated Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup this week thanks to a goal from Diogo Dalot and a penalty from Bruno Fernandes. Spurs beat Burnley in the Cup last Friday with a stunning winner from Pedro Porro.
It was Porro's first goal this season but he has also managed seven assists in the Premier League. Porro is a player that is starting to step up for Tottenham and they need him given the players that they are missing.
James Maddison, Ivan Perisic and Cristian Romero are all injured and they are also missing key players on international duty. Their captain Heung-min Son has gone to the Asian Cup, whilst Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Spurs do not have a bad record in the Premier League of late with four wins and just one defeat in their last five games. However, United have won just once in their last five matches. This leaves them eighth in the division which is two places behind Tottenham.
Eric ten Hag says he has the backing of INEOS who are the club's new investors. However, when new people come into any organization they like to make changes and if the team continue to struggle then it will be the manager's job on the line.
How to watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 14
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- TV info: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Supporters can watch this Premier League match live on Peacock.