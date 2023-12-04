Manchester United vs. Chelsea live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Two of the biggest clubs in England face off in the Premier League this week as Manchester United take on Chelsea. Here's everything you need to watch.
Manchester United vs. Chelsea in the Premier League has historically been two of the teams competing at the top of the table. However, with United in seventh place and Chelsea down in tenth, this week's fixture is somewhat of a mid-table clash.
United had won three league games in a row but lost 1-0 to Newcastle United last weekend. Anthony Gordon got the winner which puts the Magpies just ahead of the Red Devils in the division.
Chelsea despite being down to 10 men following Conor Gallagher's red card managed to beat Brighton 3-2. Enzo Fernandez scored a brace and Levi Colwill got the other to claim the three points.
Discipline is an issue for the Blues right now with two red cards in their last two games. Reece James was sent off in their previous fixture against Newcastle.
There is a chance that we will be able to see Mason Mount line up for United against his former club. The midfielder has been out injured but could return to face Chelsea.
Pressure is mounting again on Eric ten Hag. United are on the brink of being eliminated from the Champions League and their results in domestic action have been inconsistent. The Dutchman needs a victory to quieten calls for him to be sacked.
How to watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea in the Premier League
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 6
- Start Time: 15:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- TV info: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Fans can watch this Premier League match on Peacock.