Manchester United vs. Fulham live stream, schedule preview: Watch Premier League online

Manchester United have lost back-to-back games 3-0 and pressure is mounting on Eric ten Hag as they host Fulham in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Manchester United crashed out of the EFL Cup by losing 3-0 to Newcastle United this week. This goes along with their defeat in the Manchester derby by the same scoreline. It used to be the case under Sir Alex Ferguson that they would never lose two games on the trot but how times have changed since the Scotsman retired.
Eric ten Hag's side have become an embarrassment, he has said they cannot play like his Ajax side, he has criticized Jadon Sancho in public and his team have already lost five Premier League matches. The Sancho situation has been costly, as the player is now frozen out.
United are making the news for all the wrong reasons and they are in desperate need of a fresh start. This could be a new manager if results do not improve. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's proposed takeover of a 25% stake of the club cannot come soon enough for some supporters.
Fulham go into this game on a mixed run of form. In their last five games they have lost to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur but did manage a draw with Brighton and a win over Sheffield United. They were also victorious in the EFL Cup this week as they defeated Ipswich Town 3-1.
A win for Marco Silva's side over United would surely signal the end of ten Hag's reign at Old Trafford. Fulham lost to the Red Devils in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last season and they will be eager to gain revenge.
How to watch Manchester United vs. Fulham in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
- Start Time: 08:30 ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: USA Network
Fans can watch this Premier League game live on USA Network.