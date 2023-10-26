Manchester United vs. Manchester City live stream, schedule preview: Watch Premier League online
It will be an emotional fixture at Old Trafford this Sunday as the first Manchester derby since the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton takes place.
Sir Bobby Charlton is a legend of Manchester United and England, he passed away last week at the age of 86 and his legacy will be honored at this weekend's match.
Eric ten Hag's side go into this game on the back of three victories in all competitions. This included a 1-0 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League this week thanks to a header from Harry Maguire.
The victory over the Danish side also saw Andre Onana save a penalty in added time. The goalkeeper has come under a lot of scrutiny this season and that moment will be a massive boost for him.
Manchester City also won in the Champions League this week with a 3-1 victory over BSC Young Boys with Erling Haaland grabbing a brace.
Pep Guardiola's side have had mixed results in the Premier League recently. They lost back-to-back games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal but did manage a win against Brighton in their last game.
City — who are the defending Premier League champions — are currently second in the division to Tottenham Hotspur, while United are down in eighth place.
Last season's Manchester derbies in the league saw City win 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium but United did claim a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.
How to watch Manchester United vs. Manchester City in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 29
- Start Time: 10:30 ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- TV info: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Supportes can watch this Manchester derby live on Peacock.