Manchester United vs. Newcastle United live stream, schedule preview: Watch EFL Cup online
In a replay of last season's final, Manchester United take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
Manchester United defeated Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley in last season's EFL Cup final. Casemiro and Marcus Rashford got on the scoresheet that day to give Eric ten Hag's side a trophy.
However, United go into this game on the back of a 3-0 drubbing at home to Manchester City in their local derby. Supporters are turning on ten Hag and if results do not improve then it will be difficult to see the manager staying on.
There has been much talk of Sir Jim Ratcliffe buying into United and he is expected to take over football operations if he completes the deal. This would put more uncertainty on ten Hag's future, as often with new owners, they like to bring in their own head coach.
Newcastle go into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw with in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Magpies have had mixed results of late, beating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 and Crystal Palace 4-0 but also suffering a home defeat to Borussia Dortmund.
Callum Wilson scored twice against Wolves and he has now scored seven goals in nine Premier League matches this season. The forward is showing that he should be the understudy to Harry Kane in the England squad.
Given the inconsistency of both teams of late, this is a Round of 16 clash that could go either way. United need a win to get themselves back on track, whilst Eddie Howe's team will be looking to avenge last year's defeat in the final.
How to watch Manchester United vs. Newcastle United in the EFL Cup
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1
- Start Time: 16:15 ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- TV info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Supportes can watch this EFL Cup fixture live on ESPN.