Manchester United vs. West Ham live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League live
Manchester United play West Ham United in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
It did not take Marcus Rashford long to start making amends for missing training last week following his alcohol-fueled trip to Belfast. The England forward scored after just five minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers in United's 4-3 win at Molineux.
Credit must go to his manager Eric ten Hag for trusting Rashford to start this game after the player has come under so much scrutiny recently. Also on the scoresheet for the Red Devils were Rasmus Hojlund, Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo who scored the winner in the 97th minute.
United are now seventh in the Premier League and just one place behind their opponents this weekend, West Ham United.
The Hammers drew 1-1 with AFC Bournemouth at the London Stadium this week. Kalvin Philips had a nightmare debut as he gifted Dominic Solanke for Bournemouth's goal. However, James Ward-Prowse made amends from the penalty spot.
Ward-Prowse has now scored five goals and made six assists in 21 Premier League games this season. The midfielder should be on Gareth Southgate's radar for the England squad at the European Championship in Germany this summer.
West Ham defeated Manchester United 2-0 when the two sides met at the London Stadium earlier in the season. Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus both got on the scoresheet for David Moyes' side.
This weekend's match at Old Trafford is a crucial decider in the two clubs' ambitions of European qualification for next season. United are just one point behind West Ham and could leapfrog the east London side with a victory.
How to watch Manchester United vs. West Ham United in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 4
- Start Time: 09:00 a.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- TV info: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Supporters can watch this Premier League match live on Peacock.