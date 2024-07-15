Ozuna from the Braves: Atlanta star begs fans for forgiveness before HR Derby
Marcell Ozuna has been the Atlanta Braves' most dominant and consistent offensive presence this season. He's going to the MLB All-Star Game as a result, and he will also represent the second-place Braves in Monday night's Home Run Derby.
With Ronald Acuña Jr. injured, Matt Olson slumping, and Ozzie Albies operating well below his usual standards, it has been tough sledding for the Braves offense this season. We are used to Atlanta lording its slugging above the rest of the league, operating as an unmatched juggernaut in the NL East. Right now, the Braves are 8.5 games behind the first-place Phillies with few signs of progress.
Ozuna has been propping up the Braves' offense with incredible production in the DH slot. Through the season's midway point, he's slashing .303/.379/.581 with 26 home runs and a National League-best 77 RBI through 353 ABs. Once a source of tremendous embarrassment for the franchise and a common target of animosity from the Braves fanbase, Ozuna has been propped up as a savior in 2024.
The 33-year-old is using his moment in the sun to beg for forgiveness for his past transgressions off the field. Ozuna was arrested in 2021 for aggravated assault and battery, and the police body cam footage was troubling. He was also arrested in 2022 for driving under the influence. The officer allegedly reached speeds in excess of 90 MPH to catch Ozuna in a 35 MPH zone.
Here's what the All-Star told Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
"I’m sorry, I know I made a mistake, but I’m a better person now. We’ve all made mistakes. I did too. But, please, don’t judge me for my mistake. I’m a human being. I’m not perfect. But nobody is, you know. Only God."
Ozuna, to be fair, has not faced much punishment. He's still raking for the Braves, who never cut him from the roster or levied a meaningful financial penalty. The MLB suspended Ozuna for 20 games following his domestic violence arrest, which is a drop of water in the ocean relative to the severity of the crime. The legal charges were dropped after Ozuna agreed to counseling and community service.
Marcell Ozuna asks for forgiveness from Braves fans
Despite multiple bottom-dwelling seasons at the plate amid extensive legal issues, Ozuna remained on the Braves roster and never lost the faith of his manager or teammates, who all attest to his leadership and engagement in the locker room.
Ozuna did face the wrath of Braves fans, which he deserved on every level. But never was there much tangibly taken away from the three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger. So, while it's understandable for Ozuna to seek absolution from those who root for the Braves... has he not already? The boos that once shrouded him in Truist Park have subsided. When you play well and there is value supplied on the baseball field, the league and fans alike tend to brush past mistakes under the rug.
That is the way most professional sports leagues operate, unfortunately. The product takes precedent over real life implications. Ozuna has done something unforgivable, which even he admits. He claims to have grown as a person, which is great, but that doesn't inherently mean forgiveness is handed out. Personal growth and absolution are not the same.
Deserved or not, Ozuna has completed his personal comeback arc. He's performing at All-Star weekend and keeping the Braves tethered to contention. It's clear the past weighs on Ozuna. He would like to move forward with the approval of Atlanta fans and MLB viewers.