Marcell Ozuna uses final pitch to play hero for Braves and steal win away from Marlins
Marcell Ozuna gave the Atlanta Braves the lead with a dramatic ninth-inning go-ahead home run against the Miami Marlins.
By Kinnu Singh
Things were looking bleak for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. After losing ace Spencer Strider to a season-ending UCL injury, the Braves found themselves on the precipice of a disappointing series loss to the Miami Marlins, who entered the weekend with just two wins. Atlanta led early but allowed six unanswered runs to fall into a 7-5 deficit in the sixth inning. The team was reeling and on the brink, with naysayers already beginning to chirp.
But then, Marcell Ozuna stepped up to the plate.
With one swing, "The Big Bear" brought joy to a team that was in desperate need of it.
Marcell Ozuna leads Braves to dramatic win with a clutch home run
The ninth inning began with Ronald Acuña Jr. collecting a leadoff single, but Marlins closer Tanner Scott retired Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley. Then, Matt Olson walked after four pitches, setting up Marcell Ozuna for a magical moment:
A two-run deficit, two runners on base, two outs, two strikes. One swing. Ozuna hit a three-run home run to take the lead in dramatic fashion.
"I just wanted to make good contact and tie the game because Ronny was at second," Ozuna said. "Any bloop or base hit I could get and Ronny scores and it’s tie game."
Ozuna, who began his professional career with the Marlins, went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, a double, and four RBIs during Atlanta's 9-7 win over Miami. The 33-year-old notched an RBI double in the seventh inning along with a three-run homer in the ninth.
Ozuna leads the league in RBIs and is currently tied with Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neil for most home runs on the season. He is batting .373 with a 1.193 OPS, seven home runs, 21 RBIs, and 11 runs scored over 59 at-bats through 14 games.
Atlanta will head to Texas for a series against the Houston Astros. Brian Snitker confirmed after the game that Darius Vines will get the start.