March Madness 2024 Bubble Watch: First Four In, Last Four Out, more on Feb. 13
Which bubble teams made moves over the past week? Check out the latest edition of FanSided's Bubble Watch to see who boosted their stock and who still has work to do in college basketball.
March Madness Bubble Watch: Last Four In
Team
Conference
Record
NET
Last Game
Next Game
Boise State
Mountain West
16-8 (7-4)
48
L 80-61 At No. 22 Utah State
Vs. Fresno State 2/17
Gonzaga
WCC
18-6 (8-2)
24
W 89-85 At No. 17 Kentucky
At Loyola Marymount 2/15
Nevada
Mountain West
19-5 (6-4)
47
W 70-66 Vs. No. 24 San Diego State
Vs. New Mexico 2/13
Ole Miss
SEC
18-5 (5-5)
59
L 68-65 At No. 15 South Carolina
At No. 22 Kentucky 2/13
The Mountain West's fifth team in the field is Boise State, which had a tough go of it last week with losses to the league's two best teams in Utah State and Colorado State. Saturday's game against Fresno State is a must-win since a loss to the Bulldogs would add a Quad 4 defeat to a resume that already has a Quad 3 defeat on it.
It feels unusual to see Gonzaga here in the Bubble Watch but Saturday's massive win at Kentucky was the Bulldogs' first Quad 1 win of the season. Five of Gonzaga's six losses are of the Quad 1 variety but entering mid-February without a Quad 1 victory was asking for trouble for the Bulldogs.
Nevada is surging after an impressive week with wins at Utah State and against San Diego State to add to their win over Colorado State earlier in the year. Tuesday's home date with New Mexico is important for the bubble and could allow the Wolf Pack to flip places with the Lobos if they're able to defend their home floor.
Last week was a big missed opportunity for Ole Miss, which got blown out by Auburn and lost by three against South Carolina to drop a pair of games against ranked foes. The Rebels have 18 wins but only two are against Quad 1 opponents, making Tuesday's trip to Kentucky another huge opportunity they can't afford to squander.