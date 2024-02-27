March Madness 2024 Bubble Watch: First Four Out, Last Four In, more on Feb. 27
Just two weeks are left in the college basketball regular season. How does the NCAA Tournament bubble look entering play today?
March Madness Bubble Watch: Last Four In
Team
Conference
Record
NET
Quad 1 Record
Quad 2 Record
Quad 3/4 Record
Last Game
Next Game
Providence
Big East
18-9 (9-7)
54
5-6
3-3
10-0
W 79-75 At Xavier
At No. 5 Marquette 2/28
New Mexico
Mountain West
21-7 (9-6)
26
4-3
1-2
15-2
L 78-77 Vs. Air Force
At Boise State 3/2
Virginia
ACC
20-8 (11-6)
48
3-4
3-3
14-1
L 54-44 At No. 10 North Carolina
At Boston College 2/28
Wake Forest
ACC
18-9 (10-6)
25
2-4
4-5
12-0
W 83-79 Vs. No. 8 Duke
At Notre Dame 2/27
Quad 1 wins matter and Providence has five of them on their ledger without a single loss to the bottom two quadrants. A trip to Marquette provides a huge opportunity for the Friars to sweep the Golden Eagles, which would be very impressive for their resume.
New Mexico picked up a nice road win at Colorado State last week and squandered it with a brutal one-point loss at home to 9-17 Air Force. Those are the kinds of losses a bubble team can't afford but the Mountain West does provide opportunities to atone for them, such as the Lobo's trip to Boise State on Saturday.
The biggest tumbler week-to-week was Virginia, which got blown out by Virginia Tech and put up 44 points in a loss to North Carolina over the weekend. There isn't a ton of there there with the Cavaliers' resume and their only shot to meaningfully enhance it is with a win over Duke on Saturday in Durham.
While all the attention may be focused on the court-storming incident that led to an injury for Kyle Filipowski, the more important headline is that the Demon Deacons got a huge Quad 1 win to put them back in the field. One of the key features of Wake Forest's resume is no losses outside the top two quadrants, which makes this week's trip to Notre Dame and Virginia Tech must-wins to avoid adding one to the Quad 3 department.