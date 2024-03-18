March Madness bracket 2024: How many teams from each conference made the tournament?
The 68-team field for the 2024 NCAA Tournament has been unveiled. Here are the conferences that each team will represent throughout March Madness.
By Scott Rogust
The men's college basketball regular season has reached its end. Conference champions have been crowned after tournaments, and now, the focus is on the NCAA Tournament.
After Selection Sunday, 68 teams have earned invitations to the NCAA Tournament. For the next couple of weeks, that field will dwindle down to 32, 16, eight, four, and two teams. A winner of the 2024 NAA Tournament will be crowned on Apr. 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
With the large field of teams, that means there are plenty of conferences being represented in the most anticipated sports tournament of the year. In 2024, 32 conferences are being represented in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Let's look at all of the conferences and which teams will represent them for the next couple of weeks.
March Madness 2024: How many teams from each conference made the tournament
Below are all 32 conferences and the number of teams that will represent them in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Conferences
Number of Teams
America East
1 (Vermont)
American Athletic (AAC)
2 (UAB, Florida Atlantic)
Atlantic Coast (ACC)
5 (North Carolina, Duke, NC State, Clemson, Virginia)
Atlantic Ten
2 (Duquesne, Dayton)
Atlantic Sun
1 (Stetson)
Big 12
8 (Houston, BYU, Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor, Kansas, Texas, Iowa State)
Big East
3 (UConn, Marquette, Creighton)
Big Sky
1 (Montana State)
Big South
1 (Longwood)
Big Ten
6 (Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Nebraska, Michigan State)
Big West
1 (Long Beach State)
Coastal Athletic Association
1 (Charleston)
Conference USA
1 (Western Kentucky)
Horizon League
1 (Oakland)
Ivy League
1 (Yale)
Metro Atlantic Athletic
1 (Saint Peter's)
Mid-American
1 (Akron)
Mid-Eastern Athletic
1 (Howard)
Missouri Valley
1 (Drake)
Mountain West
6 (New Mexico, San Diego State, Boise State, Utah State, Colorado State, Nevada)
Northeast
1 (Wagner)
Ohio Valley
1 (Morehead State)
Pac-12
4 (Arizona, Oregon, Washington State, Colorado)
Patriot League
1 (Colgate)
Southeastern (SEC)
8 (Tennessee, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Alabama)
Southern
1 (Samford)
Southland
1 (McNeese State)
Southwestern Athletic
1 (Grambling State)
Summit League
1 (South Dakota State)
Sun Belt
1 (James Madison)
West Coast
2 (Saint Mary's, Gonzaga)
Western Athletic
1 (Grand Canyon)
As you can see, both the SEC and Big 12 conferences have the most team representation with eight programs each. The Big 12 does hold an advantage, as they have a team that received the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and that's the Houston Cougars. Even though they lost in the Big 12 Tournament Finals to Iowa State, their 30-4 record helped them earn a top seed in the South Region.
The Mountain West and Big Ten conference have the second-most teams represented with six each. The Big Ten has a No. 1 seed in the tournament in Purdue, who are in the Midwest Region of the bracket.
As for the ACC, they have five teams in the NCAA Tournament, including North Carolina as the No. 1 seed in the West Region. North Carolina lost in the ACC Tournament Finals to the NC State Wolfpack, who earned an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.
When watching the NCAA Tournament this year, you will now know which teams belong in which conferences, especially those Cinderella teams.